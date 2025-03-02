NO COPPER OR GOLD FOUND IN CHUNGA COMPOUND – PAUL KABUSWE SLAMS FALSE CLAIMS!

MINISTER CLARIFIES NO EVIDENCE OF COPPER OR GOLD IN CHUNGA COMPOUND



The Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul C. Kabuswe, has clarified that there is no evidence of mineral occurrences such as copper or gold in Lusaka’s Chunga Compound, where residents have been digging for minerals.





Following a thorough investigation by a team from the Geological Survey Department, it has been established that the mineral identified at the site is primarily iron ore, specifically magnetite.





Kabuswe stated that after careful assessment, the deposit has been deemed non-economically viable for exploitation by individuals, cooperatives, or small-scale operators.





The Minister further emphasized that there is no evidence of copper or gold at the site and has advised the public to disperse and refrain from any further activities in the area.





Kabuswe reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing accurate and timely information on mineral resources and urged citizens to rely on official channels for updates.