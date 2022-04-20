NO COUNCILLOR WAS INVOLVED IN THE PURCHASE OF A BANK, ALLEGATION WAS BASELESS-ACC

ACC CLOSES CASE ON COUNCILLOR OVER BANK PURCHASE

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has closed a case in which it was investigating a councillor over the purchase of a named bank with its assets at over K300 million.

ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said investigations into the case cannot proceed as information passed on to the commission was baseless.

She said this during a quarterly briefing in Lusaka today.