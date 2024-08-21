No decision has been made to increase electricity tariffs – ERB



THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has dispelled recent reports in some sections of the media that it will increase electricity tariffs by 156 percent noting that the reports are a distortion of the facts.



In a statement issued to the media, the board’s chairperson James Banda said the board received an application from ZESCO for an emergency tariff adjustment for its residential, commercial and maximum demand customer categories but no decision has been made.



“No decision has been made by the Board on this matter. What we have done is to call for a public hearing at Mulungushi International Conference Center on the 21st of August 2024, to allow members of the public to submit their views on ZESCO’s application,” he said.



Banda stated that ZESCO in part of their application proposes to restructure the tariff structure to expand the current 4 tariff bands to six for households.



He revealed that despite the application from ZESCO, the current life-line tariff cost for the first 100 units will be maintained but an increase in the cost is proposed for customers consuming over 200 units.



“As for the commercial customers such as salons, barber shops and grocery stores, ZESCO proposes to reduce tariffs for consumption below 100 units to protect these small businesses.”



“ZESCO proposes to increase tariffs for consumption exceeding 500 units.

In the case of maximum demand customers such as manufacturers, farmers, shopping malls, ZESCO proposes to maintain the current tariffs for 70 percent of the total electricity consumed in a month and increase tariffs for 30 percent of the total electricity consumed in a month,” explained Banda.



He mentioned that the ERB has proposed that the tariffs continue unchanged, seeking to solicit input and views from interested and affected parties to achieve a fair balance among the interests of customers, ZESCO and the general public.



Banda said the ERB will inform the public of its decision after stakeholder engagement and taking into account all measures that Government has put in place to alleviate the energy crisis.