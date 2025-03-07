No defender in africa is better than Jamie Carragher – Joey Barton

Former Manchester City and England Player, Joey Barton has never been one to shy away from controversy and his latest comments has certainly stirred the internet .

Appearing on the Common Sense Podcast, the former England international claimed that Africa had not produced any defender as good as Jamie Carragher.

“Can anybody out there, as much as all the Afrikanos have had a pop at Carragher for saying what he said.”

“There’s no better defender come from Africa than Jamie Carragher. Africa have never produced a better defender than Jamie Carragher.”

Africa has never produced a better defender than Jamie Carragher – Joey Barton jumps to former Liverpool defender’s defence over AFCON comments#JoySports | 🎥 Common Sense Podcast pic.twitter.com/yaymmZJ22f

— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) March 6, 2025

Barton made the comments in support of Jamie Carragher, who was heavily criticised after he claimed that the Africa Cup of Nations was not a major tournament.

Carragher has since clarified his comments, admitting that he was clumsy with his language.