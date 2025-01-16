No Democracy; UPND Expels Critic of President Hichilema- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

No Democracy; UPND Expels Critic of President Hichilema



UPND National Management Committee (NMC) member in charge of Rural Development, Frazer Moonde, has been expelled from the governing party for ‘anti-party activities’.



Moonde sued the State and President Hakainde Hichilema in the High Court for K2 million in damages for defamation.



Moonde accused Mr Hakainde Hichilema of encouraging civil unrest and threatened him with treason.





Monde condemned President Hichilema for running a government in a manner that betrayed the poor and would likely lead to civil unrest in Zambia.



Below is the court story published in August 2024





UPND National Management Committee (NMC) member has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court, seeking K2 million in damages for defamation after allegedly being accused of committing treasonous acts by President Hakainde Hichilema. Frazer Moonde, who is deputy chairperson for Rural Development, says during the NMC meeting at State House on July 18, 2024, the President accused him of inciting people to rise against the government because he was not given a job.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Moonde claimed that President Hichilema was given false information by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu or other security agents.