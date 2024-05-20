“No Diddy” Trends As Social Media Users Don’t Accept Mogul’s Apology

Late last week, CNN released exclusive footage of Diddy and Cassie at a hotel in 2016, which has since gone viral. The disturbing video has been making its rounds online, with many calling it the smoking gun fans needed to convince them of his guilt. In the footage, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen pulling the singer to the ground, kicking her, and trying to drag her back to his room. He also throws what appears to be a glass vase at her.

For those who don’t recall, Cassie sued Diddy in November of last year, accusing him of sexual assault, physical abuse, and more in her now-settled lawsuit. The footage certainly appears to corroborate some of her allegations, though the Los Angeles D.A.’s Office says the incident occurred “beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”

Today, Diddy broke his silence for the first time since the graphic footage surfaced online, issuing an apology for his actions. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said. “I was f*cked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”