NO DIRECTION, A LACK OF VISION, LIES AND NOW BLACKOUTS, HAS UPND ABANDONED ITS MANIFESTO?- Barbra Maramwidze

NO DIRECTION, A LACK OF VISION, LIES AND NOW BLACKOUTS, HAS UPND ABANDONED ITS MANIFESTO?

Socialist Party (SP) Member of the Central Committee Barbra Maramwidze writes:

What we see in the UPND today, the lack of a sense of direction, a lack of vision and the lies, remind us of the hard truth that Dr Fred M’membe spoke of before the 2021 elections: ababufi balaya ifingi. We heard so many promises but have seen the opposite being done. Many Zambians are in shock.

Has the UPND abandoned its manifesto? If it has, which plan or manifesto is it now implementing?

The current 12-hour blackouts are painful, and what makes them more frustrating is that we don’t know when they will end.

A few weeks ago, President Hakainde Hichilema assured the nation that the government was working in the background. Our question to him is: if you were working in the background, how is that we now find ourselves in this situation, with blackouts for 12 hours?

Many of our women rely on electricity for their livelihoods, salons, chicken businesses and restaurants etc. We fear that the long hours without power will push them and their families into extreme poverty.

We urge the government not to make decisions that negatively impact the poor, and women, who are the great majority of our population, and who are largely disadvantaged.

These blackouts have also affected families at a household level, causing anxiety because of security issues.

Zambia needs real change and this will not be achieved under the current leadership. Our only hope is Dr Fred M’membe, who has shown consistency in his quest for justice, equity and peace.