NO DIVISIVE POLITICS PLEASE, LET’S MOURN EDITH NAWAKWI WITH DIGNITY.



8/3/25



We have noted with dismay the criticism and attacks on government particularly President Hakainde Hichilema over the untimely demise of FDD President Edith Nawakwi who passed away on 7th April 2025.





It’s most unfortunate that some section of society mainly the opposition are as usual peddling falsehoods alleging that government neglected madam Edith Nawakwi during her illness when in fact not, as it’s government that evacuated Madam Nawakwi to South Africa for medical treatment where she unfortunately died.





Madam Nawakwi was a patriotic leader who served Zambia well in different portfolios and as such deserves a dignified funeral devoid of divisive politics.





It’s for these reasons we call upon Zambians to ignore those who are issuing misleading statements that hold the potential of dividing the nation at a time we are mourning our sister, mother and colleague Edith Nawakwi.





Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.