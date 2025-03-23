No divorce for ZNS officers says Solochi!



No Zambia National Service (ZNS) officer or soldier will divorce their wife, as marriages are until death, ZNS commander Lieutenant General Maliti

Solochi has said.



Speaking on Friday when he addressed members of Eagles Ladies Club at ZNS Musakamba Camp in Mkushi, Lt Gen

Solochi said his command believes in strong families for a strong military institution and country.



“You [wives] are our life partners until death do us part.

That’s why as ZNS command, we told ourselves there will be no man who will be allowed to divorce their wives and go marry someone after they married you

when you were young, a youth, vibrant and then they go and marry someone else,” Lt Gen Solochi said.



He said it is not fair for any officer or soldier to divorce their wife now that their health is not okay because of diabetes, highblood pressure or any illness.



He said marriage is about the couple living together for life and only death should separate them.



He said he is against divorce and he will not allow divorce in ZNS.



-Zambia Daily Mail