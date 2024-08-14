No doubt Hakainde Hichilema benefitted from Maureen Mwanawasa’s political support … but neglected her- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

MULI BA-FAKE, THIS WOMAN SUFFERED WITH YOU AT ONE POINT BUT YOU NEGLECTED HER, NOW YOU WANT TO SHED CROCODILE TEARS – MUCHITA KUMENSO KWATI CHIKAMBA CHAMULEMU

The first thing that came to my mind when I read that our Former First Lady (the power behind Levy Mwanawasa), has passed on, is the challenges she went through, especially, in the recent passed.



But who stepped up to help her, maka-maka, those that benefitted something from her when she participated in politics.



No doubt Hakainde Hichilema benefitted from Maureen Mwanawasa’s political support. Maureen was one of the people that helped to shake off Hichilema’s tribal and selfish tag. She almost became the running mate of HH in 2015 elections after Sata’s death.



But whatever happened between the two, she was discarded and President Hakainde has never looked back on her, significantly.



Yes, we have Chipo Mwanawasa employed at State House but, Maureen Mwanawasa deserved recognition on her own, not crocodile tears after her death.



I can’t pretend, Maureen went through tumultuous time, but did Hakainde rush to her aid, “No”, but now you will be making long speeches of how great she was – #hypocrites



Let’s face, when a person is going through difficulties, their health deteriorates. They can’t live long. BaMaureen was young, 60 years old, she had so much to offer, but Hichilema has wasted it.



By the way how is BaVera Chiluba? Meanwhile continue tormenting BaEsther Lungu.



May peace be with Bamayo BaKaseba.



I am very upset, as I shed tears for BaMaureen, because I believe Hakainde could have done better on her.



REST IN PEACE MAMA, YOU KNOW HOW I APPRECIATED YOU.