NO DRAFT CONSTITUTION YET, CONSULTATIONS STILL ONGOING – SHALALA



March 21, 2025



LUSAKA – The United Party for National Development consultant, Mr. Oliver Shalala, has clarified that no draft has been produced yet, emphasizing that the constitutional review process remains open for public input before any document is presented to Parliament.





Speaking on Millennium Radio’s Funsani programme, Shalala explained that the draft constitution will only emerge after thorough nationwide consultations with stakeholders and that the draft will come from Parliament.





Mr. Shalala underscored the importance of proportional representation in ensuring broader political inclusion and balanced governance.





Additionally, he highlighted delimitation as a constitutional necessity to guarantee fair electoral representation based on population changes.



“Delimitation is a legal requirement that must be conducted periodically to reflect demographic shifts,” he stated, adding that the next exercise is due in 2026, following the last review in 2016.





Article 58 of the Constitution mandates the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to carry out this process every ten years.



Shalala further noted that constitutional reforms are not new, citing the 2016 amendments under the Patriotic Front (PF) as a precedent.





He reassured the public that the New Dawn Government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, remains committed to an inclusive and transparent review.



(C) THE FALCON