NO EARLY ELECTIONS – MWIIMBU

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister JACK MWIIMBU has clarified that Government has NO intention of calling for early elections.

Mr. MWIIMBU says members of the opposition calling for early elections should focus on mobilising themselves because Government is still intact.

He also states that Government has no hand in halting the registration of United Kwacha Alliance – UKA, as opposed to some assertions by some opposition politicians.

Speaking during a Press Briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. MWIIMBU said Government respects democracy and rights to air views but does not see tangible checks and balances by the current opposition.

He said the UPND government does not condone name calling on political grounds because it is not necessary.

ZNBC