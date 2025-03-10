NO EDUCATION UNDER FREE EDUCATION,

TEACHERS’ CRY FOR JOBS IS GENUINE



…..Employ Them Now, Save the Children…



10th March, 2025.



Today, we stand in full support of NAQEZ’s call for the UPND government to fulfill its promise and immediately employ the 4,500 teachers who have been left out of the recruitment process.



Failing to hire these teachers will only worsen the already alarming teacher-pupil ratio, which continues to have a devastating effect on the quality of education in Zambia.





The UPND government cannot boast about so-called free education when there aren’t enough teachers in our classrooms. Our children are sitting in overcrowded schools with no one to teach them what we are witnessing is “no education under free education.” It is all hot air and leads us nowhere.





We fully support NAQEZ Chief Executive Dr. Aaron Chansa in calling for at least 10,000 teachers to be recruited to bridge the deficit.





The UPND government cannot claim there is no money for teachers while continuing to give foreign mining companies unnecessary tax holidays instead of properly taxing them. Prioritizing teachers’ employment is not an expense ,it is an investment in Zambia’s future.





It is shameful that this government is reneging on its promises after using teacher recruitment as a flagship campaign message.





As Citizens First (CF), we understand the crucial role of teachers and will implement better policies to ensure a manageable teacher-pupil ratio.





We stand with NAQEZ and all hardworking teachers across Zambia who sacrifice daily for long hours and meager pay. Employ the 4,500 teachers now as promised instead of wasting time on constitutional amendments and the delimitation exercise, which are NOT urgent!



Harry Kalaba,

President

Citizens First (CF)