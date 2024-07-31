No extension to five-year presidential term -Muhabi



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should resist the temptation of altering the Constitution and raise the presidential term to seven years from the current five-year limit in his bid to remain in power beyond the constitutional restriction, Muhabi Lungu has said.



Mr Lungu says the five-year term and a two consecutive term limitation was a decision popularly arrived at by Zambians after the introduction of multi-party politics in 1990 and there should be no other proposals beyond the constitutional prescribed presidential term limits.