No Fatalities Recorded As UCZ Preachers Are Involved In A Road Accident

United Church of Zambia preachers have survived a near death road accident in Southern Province.

The quartet were headed to Mansa for the annual Men’s Christian Fellowship (MCF).

FOUR UCZ LEADERS, ONE OTHER IN RTA

Lusaka, Wednesday, 17th August 2022

Two United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Ministers, two Men’s Christian Fellowship (MCF) Lay Leaders and a teenager have been involved in a Road Traffic Accident in the early hours of Wednesday, 17th August, 2022.

The four Church leaders were on their way to Mansa District to attend the Men’s Christian Fellowship (MCF) National Conference when they met their predicament.

The accident happened around 05:44 hours at JJ Walker Farms between Zimba and Kalomo Districts in Southern Province, after the driver of the incoming Isuzu van belonging to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) lost control and hit into the Toyota Ipsum Motor vehicle No. AIB 7783 leaving it extensively damaged.

Among those involved in the accident are Rev. Isaac Chipapapala, an Associate Minister from the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) and Minister-In-Charge of UCZ Nakatindi Congregation, Livingstone West Consistory.

Others are Reverend Davies Muwandia of UCZ All Saints Congregation, Livingstone East Consistory, Mr. Dennis Banda, an Elder from UCZ Dambwa North Congregation, Livingstone West Consistory, Mr. George Manze, Western Presbytery Men’s Christian Fellowship Convenor and a member of UCZ Sesheke Congregation, Sesheke Consistory and Ms. Alice Libona.

Rev. Chipalala sustained a cut on the forehead and is currently seeking medical care at Livingstone General Hospital while the other accident victims are out of danger.

This is contained in a press briefing by UCZ Synod General Secretary Rev. Chipasha Musaba and made available to UCZ Southern Presbytery Media.

Rev. Zimba III

Southern Presbytery Media and Communications Convener