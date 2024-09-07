NO GAY MARRIAGES OR ITS RECOGNITION FOR THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN ZAMBIA



Change of marriage definition leads to church ‘divorce’

By Tamara Muswala



Some members of the United Methodist Church in Zambia have dis-affiliated from the Mother body following its decision to adopt a new definition of marriage.



Former Dean of superintendents in the Church Reverend KENNETH KALICHI said the Church Mother body in the United States adopted the new definition of marriage as between two adults who consent to each other.



Reverend KALICHI says the members in Zambia have refused to agree to this change in the definition of marriage and disciplinary procedure.



Reverend KALICHI said the bible is very clear on the definition of marriage as a union between a man and woman.



He added that the church members in Zambia have decided to leave and join the Global Methodist church.



And in welcoming the members, Global Methodist Church chairperson and coordinator Reverend JOHN KALAMOBO said they will evangelize the Gospel to grow the church on truth and justice.