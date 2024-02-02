NO GROUND RATE INCREASE-MUCHIMA

Government has dispelled social media reports that it wants to increase ground rates in order to generate more revenue.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, ELIJAH MUCHIMA, says the circular that his ministry circulated is simply asking for suggestions and recommendations from members of the public on the review of the 1995 Land Act.

MR MUCHIMA has advised that Zambians should be slow when reading and fast to understand unlike making baseless accusations.

He notes that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has been working hard to ensure that the cost of living is lowered, but wonders why the same government should be asking for more money from the public.

The Minister said this today when he paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Minister LEONARD MBAU in Kasama.

MR MUCHIMA urged that people should ignore such false statements and advised that people should instead submit their suggestions so that the 1985 Map Act can be revised.

And Northern Province Minister, LEONARD MBAO, commended his counterpart for the consultative process to review the 1995 Map Act.

Mr Mbao added that the consultative process is important as it will bring out inclusive valid points that will help in the administration of land.

CREDIT: ZANIS