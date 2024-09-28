NO HOPE; Budget jumps from K177.8 billion to K217.1 billion… Foreign debt jumps!- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

NO HOPE; Budget jumps from K177.8 billion to K217.1 billion

Foreign debt jumps!

Excluding publicly guaranteed external

debt, external debt increased by 4.1 percent to US $15.17 billion from US $14.57 billion at end of December 2023.

Government proposes;

●to spend K217.1 billion or 26.6 percent of GDP.

● Out of this amount, K174.2 billion or 80.2 percent of the Budget will be financed by domestic revenues while K8.2 billion or 3.8 percent will be grants from our Cooperating

Partners.

● The balance of K34.7 billion or

16.0 percent will be financed through

borrowing.

● Domestic borrowing will be K15.4 billion or 7.1 percent while K19.4 billion or 8.9 percent will come from external sources.

●As a share of GDP, domestic borrowing is projected at 1.9 percent while external borrowing is 2.4percent.

●Details of the borrowing are in the

Annual Borrowing Plan.