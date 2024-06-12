NO HOUSE ARREST FOR JJ BANDA- Aswell K. Mwalimu

NO HOUSE ARREST FOR BANDA!!

Aswell K. Mwalimu

11 June 2024

CALLS by the UKA/PF camp requesting for the placement of Emmanuel Banda under house arrest are unfounded and crafted to kill the unproven abduction.



House arrest is a sentence in which offenders are ordered by the court to remain confined in their residences save for attending medical or other approved conditions.



The Nkana Member of Parliament, Binwell Mpundu must practice good and responsible leadership by encouraging his colleague Mr Banda to give an honest account of the unproven abduction.



Asking President Hakainde Hichilema to place Mr Banda under house arrest is a direct interference in the judicial process!

The UKA/PF camp musk know that Mr Banda owes the world good and honest answers surrounding his unproven abduction story.

checkmatezambia247@gmail.com