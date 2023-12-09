NO INTENTION TO CHANGE CONSTITUTION – VEEP

Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO says Government has no intentions of removing certain clauses from the Constitution without the involvement of stakeholders.

Mrs. NALUMANGO has dispelled assertions that Government intends to remove clauses such as the Christian nation clause and has called for an end to such debates.

She says Government espouses Christian values and that the principles it holds are anchored on Christianity.

Mrs. NALUMANGO says Government has made it clear that it will first amend non contentious clauses of the constitution in consultation with the stakeholders and that there will be no constitutional change which will not be tabled before the National Assembly

The Vice President said this in the National Assembly today during the Vice President’s question time in response to a question by Bwacha Member of Parliament SYDNEY MUSHANGA.

ZNBC