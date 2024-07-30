NO INTENTIONS TO AMEND CONSTITUTION



Justice Minister PRINCESS KASUNE has dispelled reports that the UPND Administration intends to amend some clauses in the Constitution.



Ms. KASUNE has described the reports as false.



She says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is on record that any process to amend the constitution once consensus is obtained will be delivered in a transparent and inclusive manner.



Ms. KASUNE says the UPND administration will not engage in a mischievous constitution amendment process akin to the infamous bill 10 of 2019 during the PF administration.



She has called on some former leaders to desist from misleading members of public on the constitution amendment process.



This is according to the statement released to ZNBC News in LUSAKA today.