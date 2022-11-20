NO LEADS SO FAR IN LEMEKHANI NYIRENDA’S DEATH

By Darius Choonya

Circumstances that led to the death of Lamakhani Nyirenda in Ukraine continue to be shrouded in uncertainty as Russian authorities remain lip-tight on the matter.



Amid the suspense family a representative to the deceased Dr. Ian Banda has told Diamond News that the family has not been availed details of their son’s death whom they fondly remember as a cheerful young man who was determined to complete his engineering studies.

Dr. Banda says so far they also await details on the repatriation of Lemekhani’s remains for burial.



The 23 year old was a student at Moscow’s Engineering Physics Institute before he came into conflict with the Russian law that led to a nine year prison sentence but the family was shocked to learn this month that Lemekhani had died at the battlefront in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.



Sympathizers have urged government to obtain comprehensive details from Russian authorities on why a person serving a jail term was found in the military of that country.



In a latest appearance on CNN President Hakainde Hichilema says his government is determined to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of the Zambian student.