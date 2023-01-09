NO LEAKAGES/CRACKS ON KARIBA DAM WALL- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

NO LEAKAGES/CRACKS ON KARIBA DAM WALL

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I have just heard President Hakainde Hichilema live on TV allege they are leakages on Kariba Dam.

That’s a total lie. There are no leakages on Kariba Dam Wall.

The concerns around the integrity of the dam was attributed to the corrosion at the plunge pool (outside the dam) as correctly pointed out by Minister of Green Energy and Environment, Hon. Collins Nzovu during his earlier brief and does not affect the dam or power generation.

Infact Kariba North Bank Power Station is still producing power from 1,080 megawatts to 440 megawatts.

Zambia obtained $294million to rehabilitate the plunge pool and modernise spill way gates.

The money is broken down as follows;

1. Institutional and Project Management-$70.3million.

2. Plunge Pool Reshaping -$99.3million.

3. Spillway Refurbishment- $124.6million.

REHABILITATION WORKS

Works on Plunge Pool Reshaping.

The natural river bed downstream of the dam has eroded over time as a result of heavy spillage of flood waters, particularly in the dam’s early years, to form a deep plunge pool.

Spillway Refurbishment

Six sluice gates in the upper part of the concrete dam wall together form the spillway though which water is released into the plunge pool in order to manage the reservoir water levels.

The contractor has since completed the construction of a downstream cofferdam to handle all spillage of water as rehabilitation works on the plunge pool is being done.

Please note that although Goverment narrative want to rely on low-water levels in Kariba Lake as a consequence of 12 hrs load-shedding, Kariba is not the only source of power generation and provides a third of capacity for Zambia.

Stop power exports.

Stop loadshedding.

Zambia has enough power for domestic use.