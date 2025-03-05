NO LEGAL BASIS FOR HH TO KEEP DECLARING HIS ASSETS SAYS ATTORNEY GENERAL

By Darius Choonya

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says the Zambian Constitution does not require President Hakainde Hichilema to continuously declare his assets and liabilities outside the presidential election cycle.

In a press release, Mr. Kabesha has cited Articles 100(1) and 52(1) and (3) of the Constitution.

He says the law mandates asset declaration to be done once before the relevant presidential election through the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Mr. Kabesha has emphasized that since President Hichilema complied with this requirement in 2021, ongoing demands for further declarations are legally untenable.

He has added that such demands are not supported by any legal provision and are therefore misplaced.

NewsOnTheGo