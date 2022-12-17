NO LOADSHEDDING ON CHRISTMAS, NEW YEAR AND WORLD CUP FINAL- ZESCO.

ZESCO Limited has assured that citizens will be spared from blackouts this Christmas and New Year’s day as well as on Sunday so that people can watch the World Cup final.

The power utility company, however, says it will continue exporting electricity to some neighbouring countries but will only pull back some of the power being exported. During a media briefing, Zesco managing director Victor Mapani said the utility company wanted to do whatever it takes to ensure that it minimises power outages during this festive period, from December 23 up to about January 2. “We will consider it a whole holiday actually starting from the 23rd up to about the 2nd, we want to do whatever it takes to minimize blackouts” he said