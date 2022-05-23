By Saboi Imboela
I’m sharing this photo for the first time. With me in the photo is Obed Kasongo (in the orange t-shirt). And the police woman you see is Charity Katanga who was Copperbelt police commissioner by then. She was there to stop the police from even getting a statement from us and the victims. They refused to even open a docket for Obed and others after the attack.
I personally called the Human Rights Commission to come and see what was happening to us as the opposition. Only one brave policeman finally opened the docket. There were over 100 policemen at Mpatamatu police post this day and I started shouting at Katanga that Zambia was our country and we had a right to report violence against us. The only reason why I was not locked up or even beaten by her is because thank God the Human Rights Commission was there.
About 5 of our people were brutally beaten, others also arrested from the current NDC Copperbelt chairlady’s house (including her), Obed’s nice and new Ford Ranger destroyed, food for our Polling agents confisticated, etc. No matter how long it takes, justice for Obed and all the victims will come. There should never ever be space for political violence, no matter our political differences. Not ever…
Fir tye furst tine in a lobg time i have read something reasinable from Saboi. Now i wonder how she then joined forces with PF towards the Aug 12 elections.
Justice for Obed’ we myst all join in this crusade. Sadly even though the criminals may be put in prison, compensation for PF sins will have to come from current govt. Lets see Mundubile, Chilangwa, Lubinda and that Ndoka Catholic Bishop cry foul over our demands for justice in this case. Godfriday Sumaili the so called pastor of Christians for Lungu dare not say HH and UPND forgive and forget.
For the first time in a long time i have read something reasonable from Saboi. Now i wonder how she then joined forces with PF towards the Aug 12 elections.
Justice for Obed’ we must all join in this crusade. Sadly even though the criminals may be put in prison, compensation for PF sins will have to come from current govt. Lets see Mundubile, Chilangwa, Lubinda and that Ndoka Catholic Bishop cry foul over our demands for justice in this case. Godfriday Sumaili the so called pastor of Christians for Lungu dare not say HH and UPND forgive and forget.
Charity katanga must surely be charged too for her incompetence and fired so that she loses her benefits, not retired in national interest. Takana, no! The woman was a little devil in police uniform. Ati HH must get police permission to attend a church service in Ndola, what insolence!
You idiot she rightly says compensation for Obed and we agree with HER. Your cheap head is talking about something else. Even now Police are acting ultra vires like taking Tayali and Nakachinda to locations they have not committed their supposed crimes and this is against the law……..Lets fights Police abuse before, now and in the next Govt together. They do not do us a favor but are supposed to follow the law. For your small tribal mind, ultra vires means acting or done beyond one’s legal power or authority. Some of them are using these offices that they have been given to look for ways of silencing divergent views.