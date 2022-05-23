By Saboi Imboela



I’m sharing this photo for the first time. With me in the photo is Obed Kasongo (in the orange t-shirt). And the police woman you see is Charity Katanga who was Copperbelt police commissioner by then. She was there to stop the police from even getting a statement from us and the victims. They refused to even open a docket for Obed and others after the attack.

I personally called the Human Rights Commission to come and see what was happening to us as the opposition. Only one brave policeman finally opened the docket. There were over 100 policemen at Mpatamatu police post this day and I started shouting at Katanga that Zambia was our country and we had a right to report violence against us. The only reason why I was not locked up or even beaten by her is because thank God the Human Rights Commission was there.

About 5 of our people were brutally beaten, others also arrested from the current NDC Copperbelt chairlady’s house (including her), Obed’s nice and new Ford Ranger destroyed, food for our Polling agents confisticated, etc. No matter how long it takes, justice for Obed and all the victims will come. There should never ever be space for political violence, no matter our political differences. Not ever…