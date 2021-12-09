NO MONEY WAS STOLEN-MACPHERSON CHANDA

To my many friends,

I am obliged to (personally) inform my many friends in professional, church and #bipartisan political circles that I was this morning formally charged and arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission ( DEC) and released on police bond – together with two former directors of ZAMPOST in charge of Finance and Operations respectively for ALLEGEDLY corruptly diverting over K335m of social cash transfer funds.

Since the matter is proceeding to court, I will confine this intimation to three issues;

1) No social cash transfer funds were diverted, misappropriated or stolen from ZAMPOST as documentary records will show;

2) I wish to express gratitude for the moral support I have received from many friends over the past three (03) years. Several of you have been saddened by today’s development and made contact.

3) At a time of fighting corruption and recovery of stolen assets, I must say that I fully support the corruption fight and the promotion of sound moral values including financial integrity.

One maxim I learned from my father is that,” a little that is yours is BETTER than great riches that are stolen or not yours”. I have upheld this principle in my life.

To friends from my church circles, I thank you for your concern and prayers. We know that “all things work together for good to them that love the Lord and are called according to His purpose”. So, I will wait on the Lord as always. In all things, we will give God thanks.

It is well.

I thank you all.