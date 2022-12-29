NO MORE DIESEL, PETROL IMPORT PERMITS

Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary, Himba Cheelo, has written to the Directors of Oil Marketing Companies-OMCs to guide that there shall be no further requirement for import permits for diesel and petrol beginning January, 2023.

Government has since amended the Customs Duty Rate in relation to importation of Petrol and Low Sulphur Gas Oil from 25% to free rate.

Cheelo however notes that OMCs will be required to submit their projected importation quantities for the first quarter of 2023 to the Ministry by the end of business on 30th December, 2022.

She further reminds OMCs of the provision of Statutory Instrument No. 35 of 2021 which states that 50% of the tankers used for importation of petroleum products shall be from local transporters.

On 7th September, 2022, the Ministry of Energy issued a notice to all OMCs in relation to the non-existence of import waivers beyond 30th September, 2022.

Further guidance was issued on 30th September, 2022 to the effect that importation of disesel and petrol were to be subjected to all applicable taxes with the exception of Import Duty which was Zero-rated for the period October to December, 2022.

