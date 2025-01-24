NO MORE FLOODING AT KULIMA TOWER – LOCAL GOVERNMENT PS HAMAUUNDU.



THE Zambian government is working on a permanent solution to address the longstanding flooding issue at Kulima Tower Bus Station, according to Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development, Maambo Hamauundu.





In an interview with the Monitor and Digest, Hamauundu confirmed that a temporary fix has been implemented, allowing water to drain effectively after recent rains.



The government is currently collaborating with a contractor to design and install a comprehensive drainage system that will divert water from the bus station to the Lumumba Road drainage network.





Hamauundu emphasised the importance of public awareness and a change in mindset regarding waste disposal.



He urged citizens to refrain from littering indiscriminately, as this contributes to blocked drains, leading to flooding and the spread of diseases.





Kulima Tower Bus Station has historically experienced recurrent flooding during the rainy season.



However, recent efforts by relevant authorities to unblock drainage channels have shown positive results.





Station Chairperson Nicolas Banda expressed satisfaction with the improved drainage but reiterated the need for a permanent solution to prevent future flooding incidents.



