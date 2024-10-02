NO NEED FOR CONSTITUTION REVIEW COMMISSION – MUTTI



SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says there is no need for the country to establish a constitution review commission, but rather non contentious issues can be identified from previous gatherings to reform the law.



Ms Mutti says from 1964, there have been a number of commissions that proposed the review of the Constitution and whose non-contentious recommendations can be identified and embraced in refining the national document.



She said this yesterday at the Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) national law conference discussion entitled ‘Law reform in Zambia’.



“In 1973, we have had so many commissions proposing the review of the Constitution. So, what we need is already there, we don’t need to go through the process of a constitution review commission.



ZDM