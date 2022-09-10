NO NEED TO BE LAWYER TO PROTECT, DEFEND & UNDERSTAND THE CONSTITUTION. YOU JUST NEED TO BE A CITIZEN AND A PERSON

Some people who are ignorant of their own constitution have been arguing that non lawyers must not engage in defending, protecting and understanding the law or the constitution.

The penal code says ignorance of the law is no defence which these people suffer from.

The Republican Constitution in Art 2 mandates me and you [not lawyers] to defend and protect the Constitution thus

Every person [not lawyers only] has the right and duty to—

(a) defend this Constitution; and

(b) resist or prevent a person from overthrowing, suspending or illegally abrogating this Constitution.

To crown it all, Art 43(2) stresses that A citizen [not a lawyer only some who may not even be citizens of this] shall endeavour to—

(a) acquire basic understanding of this Constitution and

promote its ideals and objectives

So now u understand why and how patriotic am and shall not relent to defend, prevent, resist anyone from violating the constitution and further i will continue to acquire more basic UNDERSTANDING of my national constitution.

Whoever is aggrieved with me can go to court, kwamana.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi