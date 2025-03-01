NO NEED TO DECLARE NATIONAL DISASTER – HH



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is no need for another declaration of a national disaster and emergency, citing an already existent declaration pronounced in 2024 amidst the drought.





Speaking during a national address on the floor of the house today, President Hichilema has acknowledged the vast damage caused by flash floods but states that the county is facing the challenges posed by the drought.





The President has called on every Zambian to play their part in finding lasting solutions to climate change.



Meanwhile president Hichilema has reassured the nation that national economic growth remains a key agenda in his government.





He says future generations will remember the UPND government as one for hard work and historic economic growth.