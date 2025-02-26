NO OBJECTION TO GBM’S TREATMENT ABROAD – STATE



Government says it has never objected to convicted former defence Minister GEOFFREY MWAMBA seeking medical treatment in South Africa.





Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister JACK MWIIMBU says government entered into a consent order with Mr. MWAMBA for him to seek medical treatment in South Africa and enabled him to make inquiries at Netcare Milpark Hospital.





Mr. MWIIMBU says Mr. MWAMBA was even billed in advance by the hospital.



He says to further facilitate for Mr. MWAMBA’s trip to South Africa, the government dispatched a delegation to Netcare Milpark Hospital where he was to undergo medical tests and treatment, and that the security detail to accompany him was constituted and given a go-ahead.





Mr. MWIIMBU says the South African Correctional Services working in collaboration with the Zambian government was making sure all security issues were taken care of during Mr. MWAMBA’s stay in that country for medical purposes.





In a statement to ZNBC News, Mr. MWIIMBU however, said there is an issue since Netcare Milpark Hospital in South Africa indicated that it does not accept clients under incarceration following an incident with another Zambian.



