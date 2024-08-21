No one chooses to be born in a particular ethnic group or family, don’t create hatred – Hichilema
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called upon Zambians to love one another regardless of one’s ethnicity stating that no one chooses to be born in a particular ethnic group or family.
Delivering his key note speech at former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa’s funeral service on Monday, President Hichilema wondered why most citizens spend time on arguing about ethnicity when it was given by God.
He said it was high time the citizenry accepted where they came from respectively before they die and have a positive impact on society.
“God made us to be born of any parentage
I hear many Zambians ridiculing each other, challenging each other because God decided that this one will be born in Ipongo, in Mushingashi. How can you question such things and from which parent, what language you speak, how can you debate God’s natural gifts and phenomenal?” Hichilema stated.
“Sometimes I ask my wife that maybe my brain doesn’t work well, how is it that people spend so much time arguing about ethnicity, all of which are gifts from God. God has allowed us to be born from any parentage, any country, any part of the world, we accept it before he takes us away.”
The Head of State also urged the country to stop spreading lies on social media for clout as it has the potential to set Zambians on fire.
President Hichilema added that every well meaning Zambian should work towards lifting others up as a way of pleasing God.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, August 21, 2024
Hakainde is not normal at all.
He thinks he is the normal one, and the rest of us are mad. That is how mental patients think.
We need to pray for this sick man.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Indigol Tyrol! In all fairness sure, can you compare yourself and your group to HH sure? Under normal circumstances?
Please try to weigh yourself and see how much kgs you are? Even if you are orbest, you are just full of air if not wind.
To tell you the truth HH. Patali even your Meno Meno can’t match with him. He is another.
Mankambiz, awe HH talks too much about tribe. He even lied that people were being beaten up for speaking Tonga. He is forgetting that we have so many inter marriages between Tonga and Bemba, it is just not possible to mistreat Tonga people. It is them politicians, both PF and UPND, that actually promote tribalism. On the ground, ku Chabolya or Chamboli, there is no tribalism. We are one Zambia, one nation.
@IndigoTyrol you should mind your language most of your postings on this platform are abusive.
What wrong has president Hakainde Hichilema done you to hurl abuses on him? Under the leadership of president Hakainde Hichilema tribal talk and hate speech based on ethnicity has reduced. A good leader unites people by preaching love for one another and that is exactly what the president is doing.