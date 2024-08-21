No one chooses to be born in a particular ethnic group or family, don’t create hatred – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called upon Zambians to love one another regardless of one’s ethnicity stating that no one chooses to be born in a particular ethnic group or family.



Delivering his key note speech at former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa’s funeral service on Monday, President Hichilema wondered why most citizens spend time on arguing about ethnicity when it was given by God.



He said it was high time the citizenry accepted where they came from respectively before they die and have a positive impact on society.



“God made us to be born of any parentage

I hear many Zambians ridiculing each other, challenging each other because God decided that this one will be born in Ipongo, in Mushingashi. How can you question such things and from which parent, what language you speak, how can you debate God’s natural gifts and phenomenal?” Hichilema stated.



“Sometimes I ask my wife that maybe my brain doesn’t work well, how is it that people spend so much time arguing about ethnicity, all of which are gifts from God. God has allowed us to be born from any parentage, any country, any part of the world, we accept it before he takes us away.”



The Head of State also urged the country to stop spreading lies on social media for clout as it has the potential to set Zambians on fire.



President Hichilema added that every well meaning Zambian should work towards lifting others up as a way of pleasing God.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 21, 2024