No One Has Produced The Deposit Slip Or Transfer Or Proof Of Payment Of The K65million To The Bank Or BOZ- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

HOT DEBATE TONIGHT

NO ONE HAS PRODUCED THE DEPOSIT SLIP

OR TRANSFER OR PROOF OF PAYMENT OF THE K65MILLION TO THE BANK OR BOZ? WHAT HAPPENED TO THIS MONEY?

THE MISSING K65MILLION, THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION, A TOOL OF OPPRESSION, A SMOKESCREEN

Lusaka-Wednesday, 7th June 2023

On The Brief tonight, we discuss the leaked Audit Report that has revealed various and gross financial irregularities at the Anti-Corruption Commission.

ACC Board Chairperson, Musa Mwenya has chosen to doubt the authenticity of the document despite his own management participating in the audit queries and to the concerns.

How is the fight against corruption going, and what has been the role of institutions such as the ACC?

Here are some highlights besides concerns around accountability of the K65million, more exhibit money has been stolen or unaccounted for, including K11.3million and K1 million

