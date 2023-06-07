No One Has Produced The Deposit Slip Or Transfer Or Proof Of Payment Of The K65million To The Bank Or BOZ- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
HOT DEBATE TONIGHT
NO ONE HAS PRODUCED THE DEPOSIT SLIP
OR TRANSFER OR PROOF OF PAYMENT OF THE K65MILLION TO THE BANK OR BOZ? WHAT HAPPENED TO THIS MONEY?
THE MISSING K65MILLION, THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION, A TOOL OF OPPRESSION, A SMOKESCREEN
Lusaka-Wednesday, 7th June 2023
On The Brief tonight, we discuss the leaked Audit Report that has revealed various and gross financial irregularities at the Anti-Corruption Commission.
ACC Board Chairperson, Musa Mwenya has chosen to doubt the authenticity of the document despite his own management participating in the audit queries and to the concerns.
How is the fight against corruption going, and what has been the role of institutions such as the ACC?
Here are some highlights besides concerns around accountability of the K65million, more exhibit money has been stolen or unaccounted for, including K11.3million and K1 million
Kindly include the 42 fire tender vehicles procured at $1000,000 each and hospital ambulances. Don’t be biased on what to discuss because it’s zambian people ‘s money.
If only Emmanuel Mwamba was as vocal as he is now when the K65 million in cool cash was found inside Faith Musonda’s palatial home which she chose to give up to the state without a fight, his latest concern about corruption in Zambia would have been considered genuine. The deposit slip will not be produced to the media but the audit team.