No One In His Right Mind Can Believe Things Are Worse Than Under PF- Minister Charles Milupi

INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says no one in their right mind can believe that things are worse now compared to when PF was in power.
And Milupi says former president Edgar Lungu should consider refunding the government all the retirement benefits if he wants to return to active politics.
Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel recently said he never imagined that things would get worse than they were during PF’s administration. But in an interview, Tuesday, Milupi wondered whether Sangwa was not aware of the illegalities that took place under the PF. “I don’t think that anybody in his right mind can believe that things now under the UPND government are worse than they were under……
(News Diggers)
Sometimes it’s good to keep quiet.
This is insulting anyone who thinks otherwise.dont force people to think the way you want them.
This is total disrespect of the highest level. Does this man think that such utterances put food on people’s tables? He thinks he can speak for everyone while he is living off our hard earned taxes? Insoni ebuntu!
Mr. Milupi, it is not right to regard anybody who does not agree with your view of things as not being in their right mind. It is a fact that some things have gotten better under the UPND government while others have gotten worse.
For example, it is indisputable that the cost of living is biting worse than at the time PF were kicked out of power but thankfully, the rule of law has improved tremendously.
The cost of living is of primary concern to the majority of our people who lead a hand to mouth existence. This must not be ignored and needs urgent attention.
In future, Mr. Milupi, take a deep breath and try to understand where someone is coming from when they make a comment before you share your thoughts on a subject. It would be unfortunate if you come out as arrogant or out of touch with the reality people are experiencing.