No one is pushing me out of presidential race – Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden has defiantly vowed to run for reelection, rejecting growing pressure from his Democratic Party to withdraw after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

“I am running. I am the leader of the Democratic Party. No one is pushing me out,” Biden said, according to a top aide who posted his comment on the X social media platform.

Biden and Harris made a surprise appearance on a Democratic National Committee call, according to three people familiar with the matter who were given anonymity to discuss the private conversation.

The people said it was a pep talk, stressing the stakes of the election and returning to Biden’s previous post-debate comments that he would get back up after being knocked down.

Biden is also facing mutiny as 25 Democrats are preparing to call for the ailing president, 81, to step aside after his disappointing debate against Donald Trump.

A House Democratic aide has said that no less than 25 Democratic members of the House of Representatives are set to call for Biden to step aside if he seems shaky in the coming days.

A second House Democratic aide said moderate House Democrats in competitive districts – often called ‘frontliners’ were getting hammered with questions in their districts this week.