NO ONE SHOULD GO TO JAIL, DIE FOR LUNGU – CHILUFYA TAYALI



THE coming back of Edgar Lungu to active politics has nothing to do with him sorting out the challenges the country is facing but purely for his own benefit together with his family, fugitive Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali has said.



In a live broadcast, Mr. Tayali said it would be therefore senseless for anyone to go to jail or die in the name of patriotism while championing Mr. Lungu’s alebwelelapo cause as the former President is doing it for himself and his family.



He said Mr. Lungu is facing pressure from court cases and that he believes that the only way to have these court cases squashed, is by ensuring that he returns to power.



“Alebwelelapo is a personal agenda and as a personal agenda, let no one die for it that you are dying for the country, no! Let no one go to jail in the name of patriotism. It is a personal agenda because the first thing is about Lungu absorbing himself from whatever trouble he is going through. Why is coming back? He is coming back for himself and his family. That is for sure.



“He is facing this and that court case and other things and he feels if he comes back as a president, all these cases will go. So, let us not cheat each other here that ba Lungu balebwelelapo for the good of the country, no.



This agenda of ba Lungu balebwelelapo is personal. Even if you ask him to say how are you going to reduce the price of a bag of mealie meal, fuel, whatever… I am telling you, I don’t think you will get an answer,” Mr. Tayali said.



