NO ONE STARVED DESPITE SEVERE DROUGHT – MILUPI



UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says the UPND does not believe that things are getting worse than they were under PF.



And Milupi, who is also Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister said despite the country being hit with severe drought, no one starved.



Last week, National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela said the UPND are perfecting the wrongs of the PF by worsening things in the country.





But in an interview, Milupi said the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) among other developments the UPND could not be labelled as being worse than the UPND.





“We don’t believe that things are worse. I think by and large, we know that we took over an economy that was shattered and an economy that was failing to pay even the interests



Daily Revelation