NO OPPOSITION CAN UNSEAT HH…we’re proud of our achievementsand are on right path – UPND’s Banda

NO OPPOSITION CAN UNSEAT HH

…we’re proud of our achievements

and are on right path – UPND’s Banda

By Bright Tembo

WHILE Zambians have been subjected to countless hours of load shedding and high cost of living, Lusaka Province UPND youth chairman Anderson Banda says no opposition can unseat President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026 elections.

In an interview, Banda claims that under the new dawn government the country has witnessed transformative changes that have positively impacted the lives of many Zambians.

“We firmly believe that no opposition can unseat President Hakainde Hichilema and the new dawn government in the upcoming 2026 general elections as he has not only set the bar high but has also demonstrated exceptional dedication to the development and wellbeing of Zambia. Despite facing challenges such as drought, President Hichilema has delivered on numerous fronts earning him unparalleled support and respect from the Zambian people,” he said. “Under the new dawn government led by President Hakainde Hichilema we have witnessed transformative changes that have positively impacted the lives of many Zambians. From employing over 60,000 civil servants for the first time in history to implementing massive salary increments for civil servants, equal sharing of country resources, increased CDF (Constituency Development Fund), NAPSA partial withdrawal, and making free education a reality, the reinstatement of meal allowances for students, increasing the number of beneficiaries for government bursaries to double the amount of money and increased the number of beneficiaries and major infrastructure projects like the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway. These are just a few examples of the remarkable progress that has been achieved under President Hichlema’s leadership.”

Banda added that no opposition leader can match the leadership of President Hichilema.

“As members of the UPND, we stand united in our conviction that no opposition party can match the leadership and vision of President Hakainde Hichilema. We are proud of our achievements, and we are confident that we are on the right path towards building the Zambia that we all aspire to live in despite the challenges inherited from the previous administration,” said Banda. “Let us continue to support President Hichilema and the new dawn government as we strive to create a brighter future for our beloved country. We may face obstacles but we are more determined to overcome any of them and build a prosperous and inclusive Zambia for all.”