NO OPPOSITION CAN UNSEAT PRESIDENT HH IN 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS- Anderson Banda, UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairman.



We firmly believe that no opposition can unseat President Hakainde Hichilema and the newdawn Government in the upcoming 2026 General elections, as he has not only set the bar high but has also demonstrated exceptional dedication to the development and wellbeing of Zambia. Despite facing challenges such as drought, President Hichilema has delivered on numerous fronts, earning him unparalleled support and respect from the Zambian people.



Under the New Dawn Government led by President Hakainde Hichilema, we have witnessed transformative changes that have positively impacted the lives of many Zambians. From employing over 60 Thousand civil servants, for the first time in history to implementing massive salary increments for civil servants, equal sharing of country resources, increased CDF, NAPSA partial withdrawal, and making free education a reality, the reinstatement of meal allowances for students,increasing the number of beneficiaries for government bazaries, to double the amount of amount of money and increased the number of beneficiaries and major infrastructure projects like the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway , these are just a few examples of the remarkable progress that has been achieved under President Hichlema’s leadership.



As members of the UPND, we stand united in our conviction that no opposition party can match the leadership and vision of President Hakainde Hichilema. We are proud of our achievements, and we are confident that we are on the right path towards building the Zambia that we all aspire to live in, despite the challenges inherited from the previous administration.



let us continue to support President Hichilema and the New Dawn Government as we strive to create a brighter future for our beloved country, we may face obstacles but we are more determined to overcome any them and build a prosperous and inclusive Zambia for all.



Anderson Banda

UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairman