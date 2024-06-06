No pain can supersede labor pains. I have given birth three times, so this is nothing. I am a strong woman- Hon. Maureen Mabonga

No pain can supersede labor pains. I have given birth three times, so this is nothing. I am a strong woman,

…..Patriotic Front Family Stands United: Hon. Maureen Mabonga’s Resilient Release….

Lusaka. 6 June, 2024

In a heartwarming display of unity and strength, the Patriotic Front Party leaders this afternoon gathered outside Chimbokaila Prison to await the release of Hon. Maureen Mabonga, the dedicated Mfuwe Member of Parliament.

The anticipation was palpable as the party’s Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, and National Women’s Chairlady, Mulenga Kampamba, led the assembly, underscoring the deep familial bonds that tie the party together.

As Hon. Maureen Mabonga stepped out of the prison, having spent more than seven days incarcerated on charges of hate speech, she was met with cheers and unwavering support from her party members.

Her resilience shone through as she addressed the crowd, her voice filled with determination and pride. “No pain can supersede labor pains. I have given birth three times, so this is nothing. I am a strong woman,” said Hon. Maureen Mabonga, Mfuwe Member of Parliament, upon her release from prison.

She took a moment to express her heartfelt gratitude to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the entire Patriotic Front family for their steadfast support. “I want to thank President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the entire PF family for standing with me during this trying time,” Mabonga said, her voice full of appreciation.

The scene was a powerful reminder that the Patriotic Front is not just a political party, but a family that stands together through trials and tribulations. The presence of the leaders and members at Chimbokaila Prison symbolized their collective support and unwavering solidarity. The atmosphere was charged with emotions as the group celebrated Mabonga’s release, capturing the essence of their motto: “We are not just a party! We are a Family!”

 Smarteagles 礪