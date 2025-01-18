No party is allowed to use govt resources during elections – ECZ





By Mubanga Mubanga



No political party is allowed to use government resources to its advantage during elections, says Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro.





And Kasaro says the commission did not receive any reports of vote buying by UPND during the Kawambwa by-election.





During a press briefing on Tuesday, Transparency International Zambia TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe said a number of senior government officials were using government programs to induce voters in the Kawambwa by-elections.





T-lZ also indicated that UPND officials were involved in dishing out K50s and other gifts to would voters with impunity in the Kawambwa by-elections, which act was against the electoral code conduct Act No 35 of 2016.





“T-lZ became aware of reports of electoral malpractices such as vote buying and the use of government programmes to induce voters. There were several incidents of vote buying through the provision of food items, cash, transport services among others, and in our view, this compromised the integrity of the election,” said Nyambe.



Responding to Nyambe in an interview yesterday, Kasaro insisted that only the President and Vice-President were allowed



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/no-party-is-allowed-to-use-govt-resources-during-elections-ecz/