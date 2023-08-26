NO PF RALLY – GOVT

NO PF RALLY – GOVERNMENT

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security says the opposition Patriotic Front -PF- has NOT been given a go ahead to hold a public rally slated for August 26, 2023.

Ministry Public Relations Officer COLLINS HIKALINDA says the three PF Members who held a meeting with of Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister JACK MWIIMBU on August 23rd, were only guided to file in a fresh notice with the Inspector General of Police.

Mr. HIKALINDA says it is saddening that the senior PF members twisted the guidance by the Minister to mean that they were given a go ahead to hold a rally when in fact not.

He has further clarified that there will be NO PF public rally tomorrow August 26 as guided by the police.

However, PF Acting President GIVEN LUBINDA said at a press briefing in Lusaka today that the public rally will proceed as scheduled.

ZNBC