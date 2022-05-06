NO “PLAN B” IF IMF DEAL FAILS – MUSOKOTWANE.

Finance and national planning Minister Situmbeko Msokotwane says the new dawn government has no plan B in the event that the IMF deal fails.

Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka today on the post-spring meetings with the World Bank and IMF, Dr Msokotwane expressed confidence that the IMF deal will work out, stating that the IMF staff level agreement is anticipated to be concluded by the end of June this year.

He has assured that there is no need for citizens to worry about the IMF conditionalities as no jobs will be lost and there will be no increase in commodity prices.

And Dr Musokotwane says Zambia’s creditors are expected to meet this month to agree on a common framework for restructuring Zambia’s debt stock.

He adds that government expects a positive outcome from the meeting of creditors after fruitful engagements at the spring meetings.

The Finance Minister has also stated that government will continue to borrow concessionally to fund developmental projects that will spur economic activity.

Speaking at the same briefing, Secretary to the treasury, Felix Nkulukusa explained that most of the IMF conditionalities are the same one shared during the 2022 budget presentation.

And Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr Denny Kalyalya has explained what is currently obtaining with regards to the drop in inflation while the cost of commodities and general cost of living is increasing.

QFM NEWS