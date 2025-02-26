No Plans to Block Opposition – MWEETWA



By Mark Ziligone



Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA has dismissed accusations that the ruling party is attempting to prevent the opposition from contesting the 2026 general election.





Mr. MWEETWA told the Voice of America that the claims are unfounded and meant to distract Government from focusing on development.





He added that some opposition leaders know 2026 is already decided, and it will be a victory for President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA not through manipulation, but through the people’s will.





Mr MWEETWA, who is also Information and Media Minister, said the people of Zambia have already spoken, and President HICHILEMA has the mandate to continue leading the country.



Asked on the issue of cabinet reshuffles, Mr. MWEETWA clarified that President HICHILEMA is well positioned to make changes within his administration.





He explained that the President has worked closely with his Ministers and Permanent Secretaries, and he now understands who is capable of taking on specific tasks.- ZNBC