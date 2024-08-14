NO PLANS TO SELL PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS – KAWANA



Government has refuted claims that the Industrial Corporation Development IDC plans to sell off public institutions.



This follows information circulating on some sections of the media that Government wants to sell Mukaba Hotel in Ndola, Mulungushi village and the Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre.



Information and Media Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA says government has no such plans to sell any public institution.



Mr KAWANA says instead the IDC is in the process of investing into two hotels as the country has continued to host international conferences.



Mr KAWANA said this in an interview with ZNBC in Lusaka today.



He has also urged political leaders to desist from giving false information.



Credit:ZNBC