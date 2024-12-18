‘No Police deployed as polling agents’





THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has denied reports that it has, in collusion with the UPND dispatched several contingents of police officers in Kawambwa with the intention of deploying them as polling agents or presiding officers in a bid to rig the parliamentary vote.





Brown Kasoro, the Chief Electoral Officer said it was not true that the Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security had unleashed police officers on Kawambwa to serve as agents for the electoral body.