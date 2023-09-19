NO POLICE OFFICER PARTICIPATED IN MUMBWA LOOTING – HAMOONGA

THE Zambia Police has dismissed a rumors going round that some Officers in the Service were involved in the looting of properties in Mumbwa following riots that recently erupted in the district.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, clarifies that no Officer was involved in the looting of property but were instead involved in the recovery of properties that were either stolen or abandoned by members of the public.

Meanwhile, Hamoonga states that Police in Mumbwa have continued to recover assorted items that were abandoned from various places like church premises and the hospital.

He adds that all recovered items have been secured at Mumbwa Police station and are yet to be identified by the owners.

Hamoonga notes that among other recovered properties are 15 solar panels, pipes, solar pumps, a set of sofas and a submissive pump.

He says other items have since continued being abandoned at various places as pressure is mounting on the looters following a pursuit from Police.

Hamoonga has called for calm among members of the public in Mumbwa to remain calm as Police are carrying out operations to ensure that law and order can reign supreme in the district.

