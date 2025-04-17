NO POLITICS OR FINGER-POINTING ON GBM, BECAUSE MOST OF US CONTRIBUTED TO HIS SUFFERING- Chilufya Tayali

NO POLITICS OR FINGER-POINTING ON GBM, BECAUSE MOST OF US CONTRIBUTED TO HIS SUFFERING



EEP President Chilufya Tayali Writes……



The case of GBM started when he joined UPND, by PF, so that they can fix him. UPND got into power at a time when GBM had rejoined PF and the case took him to prison.



So, moving forward, we should refrain from pointing fingers at one another, since many of us political players have contributed to his suffering in one way or another.





Therefore, we should not engage in politics regarding this issue; instead, let us keep GBM away from politics for now. Allow him to spend time with his family and recuperate.



Today, he has been released by President Hichilema and his Government. They deserve commendation, as no pressure could have moved them to do such a thing.



GBM would still be in prison if President Hichilema had not made that decision, and none of us would have done anything about it.



Yes, GBM could have even died in prison; nothing would have happened, just like BaNawakwi died and HH attended the funeral at a church chosen by the government.



My point is that no one should claim any sort of gratification just because they did this or that. Yes, we spoke, but President Hichilema made the decision when he thought it was right.



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINION!!!